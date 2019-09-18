Man wanted for questioning in Columbus County triple murder in custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in a triple murder earlier this month has been taken into custody.
Marquez Montrell Cherry, 23, of Whiteville, was booked in the Columbus County detention center Tuesday just before 5 p.m.
Cherry is one of two men wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of a 5-year-old boy and his parents on Brittany Lane on Sept. 7 in Columbus County. Leonel Ciprian Noyola, his wife, Nancy Trujillo Espinoza, and his son, Alexis Trujillo, were found dead inside their home.
Cherry also has been charged with of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and resisting a public officer. The sheriff’s office says the charges are not related to the triple homicide.
Authorities also are looking for Jonathan Walter Watts, 37, of Whiteville. He is wanted for questioning in the fatal shootings of the family of three.
