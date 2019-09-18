Improvements coming to Portia Mills Hines Park

By WECT Staff | September 18, 2019 at 7:59 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 8:02 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Improvements for Wilmington’s Portia Mills Hines Park took a step forward Tuesday.

The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting directing the city manager to provide recommendations to fund Phase 1 of the project immediately.

Phase 1, which has a projected cost of $468,000, will include the construction of a restroom building as well as lighting for the basketball courts and other areas.

City staff is expected to provide the city council with a plan to fund Phase 1 at its Oct. 1 meeting.

The resolution also directs staff to include funding for the second phase in next year’s budget.

Phase 2, which has an estimated cost of $304,000, would include the addition of a walking trail and off-street parking to the park.

