German foreign exchange student’s fight continues to enroll in school

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A German foreign exchange student, Claire Ruehle, and her host family continue to push for the Brunswick County School Board to allow Ruehle to attend school in the district.
On Tuesday, her host mother, Kim Parsons, joined Ruehle at a school board meeting to speak to members about reconsidering their denial of her entering the school system. However, the board said Parsons was not allowed to because she missed the deadline to sign up.
Ruehle continues to write personal, handwritten notes to the board to ask them to reconsider their decision.
The Parsons have reached out to various state and federal lawmakers, including the offices of Governor Roy Cooper (D, N.C.), U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R, N.C.) and N.C. Representative Brenden Jones (R, District 46).
Kim Parsons claims the offices have all called to advocate for Ruehle but they have all said it’s all up to the county board to decide.
Ruehle said she still wants to continue to find other options on where she could go to school in our area. Click here to read more information about what lead to this situation with the school system.
