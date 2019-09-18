Free economic and workforce development seminars for local businesses and business owners.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Local businesses are the backbone of our community, but there is a lot more to running a business than buying and selling.
Brunswick Community College’s Small Business Center program that provides the recourses small businesses need to be successful. The center provides counseling and education in many ways, including free seminars.
“I run about 25 to 30 seminars a semester and I really try to make them focus on this [Brunswick county] area," said April Scott, the Director of the Small Business Center. “We’re a rural community and what does the business owners of this area need?”
Here are some of the seminars offered:
- Citizens response in an Active Shooter Event in Businesses (C.R.A.S.E.)
- Starting and Operating a Home Based Business
- Increasing Your Credit Score
- Business Tax Essentials
“The purpose of the seminars is to ensure that business owners are clear on what it means to run a business,” said Scott. “There is so much more than just the trade of it.”
Each seminar is ran by a professional or someone with experience on that topic. The C.R.A.S.E seminar is Wednesday, Sept. 18 and will be run by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s one of those things you don’t want to think about, but it’s really the reality we live in nowadays,” said Scott. "We want to ensure business owners are prepared and not caught off guard and with active shooting, we’re all going to be caught off guard. I feel like if they have some basic steps, they’re just a little more prepared for the situation.”
The C.R.A.S.E seminar will be held at BCC’s main campus from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s free, but you’re encouraged to register.
Click here to see other seminars and workshops scheduled for the Small Business Center.
For more information on the small business, visit their website or email April at scotta@brunswickcc.edu.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.