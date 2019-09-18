First Alert Forecast: quiet and cool locally, tropic buzzing with activity

The tropics are classically active for September, too! East of the Lesser Antilles, a tropical storm named Jerry should organize as it churns northwestward to a position just northeast of the Bahamas by this weekend. It is too soon to know if Jerry will affect North America. Elsewhere, major Hurricane Humberto will brush Bermuda with heavy squalls Wednesday; its swell will continue to enhance surf and rip currents here in the Carolinas. And finally: the rainy remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda will soak Texas through late week.