First Alert Forecast: local weather mellow, tropics teem with activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and welcome to a fall-ish forecast as a northern high pressure system noses into the Cape Fear Region. For example, for Wednesday and Wednesday night: expect to enjoy clear skies, fresh northerly breezes, daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and nighttime lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Fall officially arrives Monday, September 23 and, ironically, the weather pattern will have heated back up by then. All part of the seasonal transition process... The classic "give and take" of this time of year...
The tropics are classically active for September, too! East of the Lesser Antilles, a tropical storm named Jerry should organize as it churns northwestward to a position just northeast of the Bahamas by this weekend. It is too soon to know if Jerry will affect North America. Elsewhere, major Hurricane Humberto will brush Bermuda with heavy squalls Wednesday; its swell will continue to enhance surf and rip currents here in the Carolinas. And finally: the rainy remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda will soak Texas through late week.
