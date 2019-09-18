Firm hired to consult Brunswick County Schools on redistricting

During Phase 2, officials say that Cropper GIX/McKibben will work during the fall/winter of 2020 “to study school building utilization across the remainder of the district, provide site selection recommendations for new schools (if necessary), and realignment scenarios to accompany the recommendations, given that the timeline spans into a new school year, updated 2020-2021 student databases will be collected to ensure that the most recent data is being utilized for the planning.