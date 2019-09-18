Firm hired to consult Brunswick County Schools on redistricting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A firm has been hired to consult Brunswick County Schools on redistricting.
During its Operations Committee Meeting on Tuesday, the BCS Board of Education approved the hiring of Cropper GIS /McKibben.
The consulting process will consist of two phases.
“Cropper GIS/McKibben will work to develop 2-3 draft realignment options for Phase 1,” the school system said in a news release. “These options will be developed to incorporate the new Town Creek Middle School, as well as balance school building utilization across the northern district. Once the draft options are developed, Cropper GIS/McKibben representatives will meet with district staff to review and evaluate the potential boundary plans.”
During Phase 1, the consulting firm will hold a public information session at a date to be determine to “provide an overview of the project objectives, process and timeline.”
The board is expected to vote on a plan in January 2020.
During Phase 2, officials say that Cropper GIX/McKibben will work during the fall/winter of 2020 “to study school building utilization across the remainder of the district, provide site selection recommendations for new schools (if necessary), and realignment scenarios to accompany the recommendations, given that the timeline spans into a new school year, updated 2020-2021 student databases will be collected to ensure that the most recent data is being utilized for the planning.
“The focus will be to provide 2-3 draft realignment scenarios for the district and public to consider.”
More information on redistricting in Brunswick County can be found here.
