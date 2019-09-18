Disaster recovery team continues restoring hope to Florence survivors

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen Disaster Recovery Team is continuing to help families and individuals who are still struggling to get back on their feet after Hurricane Florence.
After the storm, this team set up a warehouse, located at 108 S. Cypress St., Elizabethtown, to help relief efforts for those impacted.
The team provides disaster recovery preparedness, collaboration and solutions to individuals and families in the community.
“Since we got set up, we have helped 3,000 families and over 13,000 individuals,” said Jason Williams, board chair of The Bladen Disaster Recovery Team. “We’re here to help people recover, and get back into their homes, or at least a safe livable place for them.”
The Bladen Disaster Recovery Team evaluates needs and different cases to see what kind of assistance is needed, help build and repair homes and offer different relief items in their warehouse to distribute.
“We’re here to help," Williams said. "A lot of these survivors are beginning to lose hope and we want them to know that even though they may feel as those their case is on hold, that we’re working every week, very hard, to try and bring in more resources.”
The team is in need of volunteers and supplies. Just a few of the items needed are:
- Non perishable food items
- Sunscreen
- Hygiene items
- First aid kits
- Blankets and Pillows
- Cleaning supplies
- Plywood
- Curtains
- Lamps
- Rugs
- Kitchen Items
If you want to donate, apply for assistance, or volunteer to help families and individuals in the community, visit The Bladen Disaster Recovery Team website or call the warehouse at 910-862-7811
