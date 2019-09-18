Despite medical set back, emaciated horse is improving

By Kim Ratcliff | September 18, 2019 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:01 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brutus, one of several emaciated and neglected horses removed from a farm in New Hanover County is continuing to improve.

Brutus is being rehabbed at Horton’s Rehab Ranch in Pender County. In a Facebook post, Jewell Horton, ranch founder posted before and after pictures of Brutus. The post also mentions medical set backs but thanks to support from the community they were able to continue treating Brutus.

Brutus and the other horses were found on a farm on Greenville Loop Road in New Hanover County. The Woody family, Robert Woody Jr., Judy Woody, and Sarah Woody are awaiting trial on misdemeanor cruelty to animals. They are due in court October 16.

