Cross Creek subdivision lost dozens of homes due to Florence, gained a sense of community

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - One year after Hurricane Florence, the Cross Creek community in Hampstead is still recovering.
“It was a very surreal moment when it happened but when you get going, it’s just that momentum that keeps you going," said Greg Lovell, a Cross Creek resident who became a community leader of sorts during and after the storm. "I never in a million worlds would have thought I would be where I’m at today, or a year ago, where we’re at right now. As far as location, a person as I am now, then. I just, so many things have changed since then, for, I think for the best.”
Dozens of homes were flooded with feet of water and many lost everything they owned.
When the floodwaters started rising, Lovell and fellow neighbors got in boats and went door to door, trying to help people save their possessions, and making sure everyone got out.
“Unfortunately, we have lost some neighbors that have left. But I don’t think even if we’ve lost them as a neighbor, or, people still have heartaches, and trials, and things on their plate, and on their lives, I still think, consistently, that everyone is better,” Lovell said.
The community soccer field turned into a refugee camp of sorts, and then a makeshift donation center.
For months, everything people owned lay heaped in 10-foot piles lining the roads, a constant reminder of the disaster.
“The biggest pivotal moment in this whole subdivision that I saw for me was the day that the trash got picked up and we had a couple neighborhood kids out playing. And you literally could see people out driving around – and we had been driving around for weeks – but that was the day that everybody kind of washed their hands of it, slightly, and was able to kind of smile,” he said.
One year later, we met back up with Lovell at the intersection where the the flooding began. He can stand there today, reflecting back on Florence, truly believing the community is better for it.
“When you see so much good come from so much that was bad, it’s very, it tugs on your heart. To see the people that I did, go through what they did, luckily no one got hurt, no one lost their life, it was all items; but that was their prized possessions at the time. So, they were staring at losing everything, and that was very surreal for them. But now, seeing it hindsight 20/20, year later, most people, and almost everyone that I do know, has realized that it wasn’t bad. No one got hurt,” he said.
In the weeks and months that followed the floods, neighbors banded together and organizations from near and far came to aid in the recovery efforts.
The subdivision turned into a family during that time, and one year later, they’re still just as willing to lend a hand.
“There is nobody in this neighborhood that if you’re home, you can’t walk outside and walk to a neighbor’s house, look outside, yell, scream, hold your hand up. Somebody’s gonna be driving around and they would help you; and if they couldn’t help you, they would stop and get someone else, and it happens every day,” Lovell said.
At Halloween time, Lovell organized a trunk or treat event on the soccer field, since kids couldn’t trick or treat in the neighborhood,
At Christmas, he and others made sure the kids in the community wouldn't go without gifts.
Though many in the area have still not fully recovered, most will tell you how grateful they are to live in Cross Creek, despite the devastation.
Most will admit they barely knew their neighbors before the storm. That is not the case anymore.
“If I ever move anywhere, if I ever go anywhere other than here, I could only wish it was as nice as this. We have a community. There’s no other way to describe that. It’s a community,” Lovell said.
