Brunswick Co. woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Brunswick County resident Sandy Jones appeared on Monday's episode of the Wheel of Fortune. (Source: Wheel of Fortune)
By WECT Staff | September 18, 2019 at 12:28 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 12:40 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After years of watching the Wheel of Fortune, a Brunswick County woman made the most of her chance when she got to compete on the game show.

Sandy Jones needed just seconds to solve the final puzzle during the Bonus Round of Monday night’s episode. Host Pat Sajak opened the prize envelope revealing she had won $37,000 with the answer, “Roomy office.”

In all, Jones finished the episode with just over $52,000 in winnings.

Jones said that she’s been a longtime fan of Wheel of Fortune and that her husband, Frank, has been telling her to go on the show for years.

Frank was on hand to celebrate with Sandy at the end of Monday’s episode.

While the episode was filmed on Aug. 9, Sandy said she had to keep the outcome a secret. She was allowed to tell people she was going to be on the show but couldn’t tell them when it would air until 10 days beforehand.

And she had to keep the fact she was a big winner a secret until the episode aired.

“I didn’t even tell the kids,” Jones said. “My neighbors said now they don’t want to play poker with me.”

