Wilmington Sharks name new manager for 2020 season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks have hired Russ Burroughs as the team’s manager for the 2020 season.
Burroughs replaces Tyler Jackson, who had a 37-65 record in two seasons with the team.
“I am very honored the Sharks have asked me to be their next Field Manager,” said Burroughs in a Wilmington Sharks news release. “The opportunity to join this organization is very exciting. I want to bring an atmosphere to Wilmington that the whole town can enjoy.”
Burroughs a 2009 graduate of Lipscomb University spend the past three seasons with the Edenton Steamers.
In 2018, Burroughs’ first year as head coach, his pitching staff ranked 4th in the Coastal Plain League in fewest hits allowed, and finished 1st in the league in strikeouts with 518, setting a new franchise record. This mark fell short of the CPL record by just 8 punchouts. Five players from the 2018 team were taken in the most recent MLB Draft.
The Wilmington Sharks haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2017.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.