Wilmington sailor controls under water vehicle during training program

Wilmington sailor controls under water vehicle during training program
190909-N-UN744-1155 - KORSOR, Denmark (Sept. 9, 2019) - Mineman 2nd Class Nicholas La Fave, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit 2 and a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, monitors and controls a Remote Environmental Measuring Units (REMUS) 100 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during exercise Northern Coasts 2019 in Korsor, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2019. Northern Coasts provides the opportunity for participating nations to engage in realistic maritime training, to build experience and teamwork, and strengthen our interoperability as we work toward mutual goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons/Released) (Source: Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)
By WECT Staff | September 17, 2019 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 10:50 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington sailor is taking part in an annual naval exercise program for NATO countries.

Mineman 2nd Class Nicholas La Fave was assigned to the Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit 2 to monitor and controls an underwater vehicle during exercise Northern Coast 2019 in Denmark.

Northern Coasts provides the opportunity for participating nations to engage in realistic maritime training, to build experience and teamwork, and strengthen our interoperability as we work toward mutual goals.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.