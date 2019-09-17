Wilmington sailor controls under water vehicle during training program

190909-N-UN744-1155 - KORSOR, Denmark (Sept. 9, 2019) - Mineman 2nd Class Nicholas La Fave, assigned to Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit 2 and a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, monitors and controls a Remote Environmental Measuring Units (REMUS) 100 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) during exercise Northern Coasts 2019 in Korsor, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2019. Northern Coasts provides the opportunity for participating nations to engage in realistic maritime training, to build experience and teamwork, and strengthen our interoperability as we work toward mutual goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons/Released) (Source: Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)