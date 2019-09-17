Wilmington sailor controls under water vehicle during training program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington sailor is taking part in an annual naval exercise program for NATO countries.
Mineman 2nd Class Nicholas La Fave was assigned to the Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit 2 to monitor and controls an underwater vehicle during exercise Northern Coast 2019 in Denmark.
Northern Coasts provides the opportunity for participating nations to engage in realistic maritime training, to build experience and teamwork, and strengthen our interoperability as we work toward mutual goals.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.