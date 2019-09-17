Wilmington art students send #OcracokeStrong cards to hurricane victims

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WECT) - A group of art students in Wilmington sent supplies as well as some words of encouragement for those in Ocracoke still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island community.
Amy McGlinn, an art teacher and middle school advisor at Friends School of Wilmington, said her third-eighth grade art students made cards which featured beautiful, sun-filled landscapes along with the hashtag #OcracokeStrong.
“Our community experienced substantial damage from Hurricane Florence last year and knows all too well the long road to recovery,” McGlinn said in an email statement. “Making these cards was a way for my students to show empathy for another community and encouragement that it does get better.”
The cards, along with some supplies, were delivered last weekend and are hanging at the Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, which is acting as a storage hub for hurricane relief efforts.
McGlinn said her fourth-grade students recently completed a bake sale and raised over $700 to help the Ocracoke animals, and she and her husband will travel to the island next month to help with rebuilding efforts.
