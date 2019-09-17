West Brunswick football working towards goals

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Coming into the season there were high expectations for the West Brunswick High School football team.
Trojans second-year head coach Brett Hickman believes his team’s hard work is paying off.
“Our kids have bought into the things we have asked them to do from a commitment standpoint,” said Hickman. “In the offseason and the weight room. It’s good to see them get rewarded for what they have done.”
The Trojans (3-0) are undefeated going into their bye week, and full of confidence after beating the Cary Imps on the road Friday night.
“It was just a big statement going up there and competing against a 4A school that we have never played before,” said senior Jordan Wilkes. “Just having that experience for our team around playoff time. Because we might have to go someplace like that far and need that experience.”
The Trojans know they can’t look past any opponent and need to continue to get better if they want to reach their goal of a championship.
"I think you just worry about the next week,” said senior Jay Fletcher. “You just worry about the next opponent. Not looking forward or anything or worry about what people are saying about you. You just take care of business.”
“We haven’t played a perfect football game yet,” added Hickman. Our concentration has to be on ourselves. I feel like we can beat anyone on our schedule if we take care of us.”
