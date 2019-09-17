Volunteers corral, rescue injured goose near Anderson Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For months an injured goose called the ponds near Anderson Elementary School home.
The bird looked unhealthy, was always alone and couldn’t fly.
After getting a call from a concerned citizen volunteers with Sky Watch Bird Rescue went out to the school hoping find it.
Armed with nets four volunteers and three bystanders managed to corral the goose toward the tennis courts. Injured and scared as the goose tried to run away two volunteers managed to catch it in their nets.
The goose was transported to the Sky Watch Bird Rescue sanctuary. Once checked out it was determined the goose had an elbow injury that had been there for awhile and had developed scar tissue. Because of that when her flock flew away she couldn’t fly and was left behind.
According to volunteers the goose was also anorexic and had been slowly starving for quite some time.
Th Sky Watch Bird rescue the goose was given and anti-inflammatory for her elbow. They will also supplement her feed and she will live out the rest of her days with the other flightless birds being cared for there.
