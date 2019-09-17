Trask Middle, Pine Valley Elementary named among ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of New Hanover County Schools were named to a list of the nation’s healthiest schools.
Trask Middle School and Pine Valley Elementary School were among 355 schools named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
“Healthier Generation’s team of school health experts evaluate schools based on their ability to serve healthier meals and snacks, get students moving more, offer high-quality health and physical education, and support staff wellness,” the group said.
Trask and Pine Valley were two of the seven North Carolina schools selected.
A complete list of the schools selected can be found here.
