Southern Tennis Hall of Fame to honor Lenny Simpson

Simpson was ranked in the top 10 nationally in every age group as a junior in singles and in doubles. In the early 60′s, he won the ATA National Boy’s Singles and Doubles Championships and played the U.S. Open Championships in 1964, 1965 and 1966. Simpson won the 1964 USLTA Eastern Boys 14 and under singles title at Forest Hills. Later that same year, at age 15, he became the youngest male to ever play at the U.S. National Championships at Forest Hills.