Raleigh boy competes in America’s Got Talent finale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An 11-year-old violinist from Raleigh could be crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent.
Tyler Butler-Figueroa is among 10 finalists performing for America's vote. The winner will earn $1 million along with a show in Vegas.
The 11-year-old says he turned to music after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 4. He underwent chemotherapy and lost his hair, which he says led to bullying at school. He says playing the violin helped him forget about his health issues.
He received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer at his audition.
The finale airs Tuesday and Wednesday night on WECT.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.