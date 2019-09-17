Plastic Ocean Project to celebrate opening of its new headquarters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Florence struck a blow to the Plastic Ocean Project, Inc., damaging its space on the campus of University of North Carolina Wilmington.
For more than a decade, the organization, which fights plastic pollution, operated from a 10x20 storage unit in the university’s science building. When water damage from Hurricane Florence destroyed the building in Sept. 2018, the group’s research was put on hold.
However, this storm story has a silver lining.
The Plastic Ocean Project now has a new, larger space to accommodate research and education.
The organization will celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters at We are now in a five office rental space next to campus 4709 College Acres Dr. The event is Sat., Sept. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. The group has festivities planned throughout the day to mark the occasion.
The event is in conjunction with the Climate Strike Week September 21, 2019.
Plastic Ocean Project’s goal is to create a community focused on reducing plastic use while finding innovation and collaboration around giving value to plastic waste that will in turn encourage reduction of plastics on and offshore.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.