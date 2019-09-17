Manatee spotted at Hampstead Marina

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A manatee paid a visit to our area recently.
A viewer submitted three pictures Monday of a manatee in the water at Hampstead Marina.
In North Carolina, manatee sightings are most common from June to October in the Intercoastal Waterway.
Manatees are large, slow-moving, herbivores that have trouble maintaining core body temperatures in cold waters which can result in stranding.
While manatees were once considered an endangered species, they have been reclassified as a threatened species in recent years.
