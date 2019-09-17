First Alert Forecast: cooler and quiet locally, tropics churning up activity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Thanks for checking in. Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we will continue to monitor strong Hurricane Humberto through the day. The storm remains much more of a direct threat to Bermuda than the Carolinas but, still, until systems like Humberto are fully gone from our corner of the Atlantic, they are worth watching.
In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression Eleven quickly became Tropical Storm Imelda Tuesday afternoon. This system will bring heavy rain and flooding to the Texas coast. The Carolinas will not be impacted by Imelda.
Elsewhere across the Atlantic Basin, Tropical Depression Ten formed in the central tropical Atlantic early Tuesday morning. This system is forecast to strengthen through the week and become a hurricane by Friday. Although it is too early to determine Carolina impacts, if any, we will continue to keep a close eye on what will be Jerry in the coming days.
For the Cape Fear Region, Humberto will continue to be a swell and rip current generator for area beaches this Tuesday, so please use caution. A stray outer band shower may even rotate onshore. For the most part, though, you can expect sun intervals, fresh and purposeful north breezes of 10 to 20 mph, and afternoon high temperatures deep in the 80s.
Now, if you are a fall weather fan, you will love this: a steady diet of north breezes are likely to bring an even cooler, fresher vibe for Tuesday night through the end of the week! Right here, your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington speaks to this coolness. And remember: you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.