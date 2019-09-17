Cross Creek family still living in camper one year after Florence

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - They say doors will be opened for those bold enough to knock.
Hurricane Florence was bitterly bold; knocking down doors and leaving them open, not to opportunity, but to heartbreak.
“It makes you think back. It’s been a year and we’re in a camper," said Cross Creek Subdivision resident Greg Wade.
Cross Creek was one of the hardest-hit areas following Florence. The rain caused floodwaters as deep as 10 feet in some areas. Many homes were destroyed and families lost everything.
Every day for the past year, Greg Wade has walked through the door to a camper in his backyard, where he’s been living with his wife and three dogs, because one year later, his home is still uninhabitable.
“It’s been a terrible thing. We’ve been living in a camper for a year with three dogs. It’s been a major inconvenience at times and just, unbearable,” Wade said.
The floodwaters of Florence forced four feet of water inside Wade’s home. He and so many others in Cross Creek lost everything.
“You rode through this neighborhood and saw 10-foot piles of debris in front of everyone’s house and it would hit you what you’re going through and you’d realize that’s their life. Everything they own is piled up at the road,” he said
After the storm, his insurance company wrote a check for more than $100,000. It was sent to his mortgage company to be endorsed, and that is where it has stayed.
Wade has jumped through hoops for the past year, finally bringing his concern to the Attorney General.
Since then, his mortgage company, Home Point Financial, has released half of their money.
“They want it 95 percent complete, with half the money. In other words, they paid us half our money and said we can’t have any money for labor until it’s 95 percent complete. So how are we supposed to hire people to work on the house? It’s crazy, but we’ve been trying to get it 95 percent with our own labor and hiring who we can,” Wade said.
Every day the disabled veteran also walks through another door, the one to what is left of his home, in order to do whatever work he can.
Every month he sends in his mortgage payment, for a home he can't live in.
But through it all, Wade and his wife Amy have stayed positive despite the disaster they have dealt with.
“I’m not saying I’ve lost faith in people. It’s opposite. I’ve got more faith in my neighbors and different ones but the business practices of some is just unreal. We would remind them we’ve been living in a camper for a year with three dogs, we’re tired of this! And it didn’t make any difference,” Wade said.
One year after Florence, Wade’s faith in certain businesses has been slammed shut. But he says his faith in the community has been forced wide open.
“It brought this neighborhood together and I’m very proud of Cross Creek,” he said.
