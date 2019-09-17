Computer glitch hinders NC license plate agencies for several hours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you noticed even longer lines than usual at the DMV today, a computer glitch may have been responsible.
The Department of Revenue was scrambling today to fix a computer glitch that hindered the ability for license plate agencies all across the state to fully operate. From Monday morning until around 3:30 in the afternoon, two agencies in Wilmington were unable to take payments with a credit card or take any property tax payments.
Hunter Gunnell was waiting in line to get new license plate tags and he wasn’t happy about the even longer than usual wait.
“It really gets irritating, especially like when you’re in a hurry and you’ve got something that you’re trying to go do, like go to work, you’ve got family that you’ve got to go see. It could take anywhere from like a day to two days to be able to go through and get those tags, especially with the system down," he says.
Gunnell pointed out that this isn’t the first time he has experienced problems with the DMV, explaining that “I personally feel that they even need to update their systems or something because this is getting ridiculous."
Eddie Jacobs had paperwork to turn in Monday morning and decided to leave after waiting an hour and a half for the computer system to begin working again. However, despite living 40 minutes away, Jacobs is just glad that the glitch was fixed before the end of the day.
"I’m glad it’s back up. Makes me very happy. The great thing about this morning and now, I’m still getting paid to go do this kind of stuff so it’s not a big deal for me,” he says.
Although license plate agencies were crippled by the malfunction, general DMV driver’s license offices were not affected and operated as normal.
