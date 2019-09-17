COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants headphones and storage center for classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First grade can be the beginning of a student’s love for reading. That’s why Morgan Pierce, a first-grade teacher at Cerro Gordo Elementary is trying to make reading exciting for her class.
Ms. Pierce is asking for eight sets of headphones on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teacher raise money for classroom projects.
“You can never have too many options when it comes to books and learning,” Pierce says. “These children will have a chance to read with me and then go to a center where they can be read too or where they listen to a story of their choosing. These headphones and storage center will help my children not only be able to read aloud but be read to.”
Pierce is also asking for donations to purchase a storage center.
“These headphones need a station in order to keep them organized in order to not cause problems with the cords and the headphones messing up,” Pierce says. “It’s for eight headsets to be used for computers or iPads and a charging station for the iPads and chrome books."
Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the headphones and storage center and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Pierce’s project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.