Brunswick County Schools announces make-up dates due to Dorian

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Schools system has announced calendar changes to make up for the two days lost due to Hurricane Dorian.
The following changes were approved by the school board during Tuesday’s curriculum committee meeting:
- Traditional, Virginia Williamson, Belville and 11 Month Calendar: October 21 and October 28 are now regular student days. Previously, they were a required workday (21) and early release (28).
- Early College High School Calendar: October 10 and October 11 are now regular student days. Previously, they were required workday (10) and non-required workday (11).
“We appreciate the community’s support in making sure every child gets the education they deserve and are grateful Hurricane Dorian only caused minor disruption to our school year and to the community as a whole,” said Daniel Seamans, spokesperson for the school system.
