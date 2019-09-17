AP prep football poll for N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 17, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 4-A
1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (3-0) 113 1
2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 100 2
3. Richmond County (2) (4-0) 98 3
4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (3-0) 85 4
5. East Forsyth (4-0) 76 5
6. Scotland County (4-0) 54 6
7. West Forsyth (4-0) 49 8
8. Wake Forest (4-0) 28 9
9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) 22 7
10. Knightdale (4-0) 13 10
(tie) Greensboro Grimsley (4-0) 13 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
Class 3-A
1. Weddington (10) (4-0) 118 1
2. Kings Mountain (4-0) 88 2
3. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (4-0) 78 4
4. Jacksonville (3-0) 76 3
5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (4-0) 74 5
6. Lee County (4-0) 60 6
7. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 42 7
8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 38 8
9. Greensboro Dudley (3-1) 21 NR
10. West Brunswick (3-0) 14 9
(tie) Statesville (4-0) 14 NR
Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12.
Class 2-A
1. Reidsville (6) (4-0) 114 1
(tie) Shelby (6) (3-0) 114 2
3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 86 4
4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 72 5
5. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0) 63 6
6. Randleman (4-0) 57 7
7. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 48 3
8. Clinton (2-0) 38 8
9. Lawndale Burns (2-1) 18 NR
10. Salisbury (3-0) 17 9
Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten.
Class 1-A
1. Tarboro (12) (4-0) 120 1
2. East Surry (4-0) 105 3
3. Mitchell County (4-0) 91 4
4. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 73 5
5. Robbinsville (4-0) 69 6
6. Murphy (3-1) 56 2
7. Swain County (4-0) 42 9
8. Polk County (3-0) 38 7
9. Princeton (3-0) 30 8
10. Northampton (3-1) 11 10
Others receiving 10 or more points: None.
All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
