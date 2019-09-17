AP prep football poll for N.C.

AP prep football poll for N.C.
FNF Pregame week 2
September 17, 2019 at 5:10 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 5:10 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 17, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (3-0) 113 1

2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 100 2

3. Richmond County (2) (4-0) 98 3

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (3-0) 85 4

5. East Forsyth (4-0) 76 5

6. Scotland County (4-0) 54 6

7. West Forsyth (4-0) 49 8

8. Wake Forest (4-0) 28 9

9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) 22 7

10. Knightdale (4-0) 13 10

(tie) Greensboro Grimsley (4-0) 13 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (10) (4-0) 118 1

2. Kings Mountain (4-0) 88 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (4-0) 78 4

4. Jacksonville (3-0) 76 3

5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (4-0) 74 5

6. Lee County (4-0) 60 6

7. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 42 7

8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 38 8

9. Greensboro Dudley (3-1) 21 NR

10. West Brunswick (3-0) 14 9

(tie) Statesville (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12.

Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (6) (4-0) 114 1

(tie) Shelby (6) (3-0) 114 2

3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 86 4

4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 72 5

5. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0) 63 6

6. Randleman (4-0) 57 7

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 48 3

8. Clinton (2-0) 38 8

9. Lawndale Burns (2-1) 18 NR

10. Salisbury (3-0) 17 9

Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. East Surry (4-0) 105 3

3. Mitchell County (4-0) 91 4

4. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 73 5

5. Robbinsville (4-0) 69 6

6. Murphy (3-1) 56 2

7. Swain County (4-0) 42 9

8. Polk County (3-0) 38 7

9. Princeton (3-0) 30 8

10. Northampton (3-1) 11 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)