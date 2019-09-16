Whiteville announces hire of new police chief

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Whiteville has a new police chief.
In a news release, city manager Darren Currie announced that Douglas W. Ipock will be the city’s next police chief.
Ipock has been a lieutenant with the New Bern Police Department since 2015 and has more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement and community policing relating to supervising, training, managing police officers, and departmental resources.
“Mr. Ipock comes highly recommended from his peers and colleagues,” Currie stated in the news release. “[He] was a top performer throughout the interview process for his position. [I’m] excited for the future of policing in the city and feel Mr. Ipock’s professionalism and experience in community policing will continue to advance future development of the Whiteville Police Department."
Ipock’s first day on duty is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 14.
He replaces former police chief Jeffrey Rosier who retired from the department on Sept. 1.
