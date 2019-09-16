Warrants: Suspect hit man with bat, assaulted woman after breaking into Ash home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home Friday and hitting a man with a bat and physically assaulting a woman.
Willie Johnson, 50, was arrested Sunday by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- assault on a female
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- two counts of burglary
According to arrest warrants, Johnson’s is accused of breaking into a residence located at 9329 No. 5 School Road in Ash between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday. Johnson’s address is listed as 9349 No. 5 School Road on the warrants.
Once inside the home, Johnson allegedly struck a man with an aluminum baseball bat. He also is accused of hitting a woman with a PVC pipe as well as punching and kicking her.
