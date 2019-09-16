Visit breweries and get rewarded with the Wilmington Ale Trail Digital Passport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Visit breweries, try new beer and get rewarded with the Wilmington Ale Trail’s Digital Passport.
Several of the Cape Fear Region’s breweries, bottle shops and bars are part of the trail.
Those who check in to 18 or more venues with their mobile passport can get a free Wilmington Ale Trail t-shirt as well as receive a $5 minimum voucher at each location, including a $25 voucher for the Port City Brew Bus annual pass.
The passport can be purchased for $40 for an annual pass, $20 for a 3-day pass and $15 for a single-day pass.
"Tourists are seeking out breweries when making travel decisions," said Jeremy Tomlinson, owner of Wilmington Ale Trail. "We have seen a lot of success with our magazine and hope this digital passport increases traffic to area breweries and craft beer destinations even more."
Wilmington Ale trail partnered with Bandwango, a mobile development company that launched dozens of similar passports across the country.
