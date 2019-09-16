Two arrested in connection to string of lawn equipment thefts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested two men they believe are behind a string of lawn equipment thefts in the city.
Officials say that the WPD property crimes units has been investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from businesses and private citizens over the last month and a half.
On Friday, Sept. 13, detectives arrested Kristopher Gell and Phillip Harrington after reportedly witnessing them actively stealing equipment from a landscaping company working in the area of St. Andrews Drive.
Harrington attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended.
Gell, 40, has been charged with six counts of habitual larceny and one count of breaking and entering. Harrington, 46, was charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of resisting/hindering/delaying/obstructing arrest.
Police say that the pair could be linked to as many as seven additional incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to use Text-A-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
