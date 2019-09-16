Police warn of scam targeting Venmo users

(WIFR) - If you use the Venmo app, police warn of an active scam going around.
Police departments in Massachusetts and Utah say scammers are trying to target users of the digital payment app though text messages.
Some Venmo users are receiving text messages saying their account will be charged and if they want to cancel the withdrawal, they must log on and decline.
Police say the scam asks users to provide their phone number, password, bank card number and other identifying financial information to identify themselves. The scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo app.
Police remind people not to enter their Venmo login anywhere besides the Venmo app or website. Anyone who thinks they might have been scammed should contact their bank or credit card company.
