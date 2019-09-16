Pender Co. man pleads guilty to dozens of child sex crime charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man pleaded guilty in Pender County Court Monday to dozens of child sex crime charges.
Following a 2018 joint investigation by the Kure Beach Police Department and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Lee Ramsey of Rocky Point was charged with statuatory rape and indecent liberties with a child.
Following the report by the alleged victim, the Pender County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint investigation with Kure Beach police and eventually charged Ramsey with:
- First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor (2 counts)
- Statutory sex offense (4 counts)
- Indecent liberties with a child (36 counts)
