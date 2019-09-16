NHCS’ new Title IX director to be introduced to committee Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Schools Title IX Committee will meet the school system’s new Title IX director Monday at 3:30 p.m. during its monthly board meeting.
The Board of Education announced Jarelle Lewis would be taking over the director position from Dr. Rick Holliday, who unexpectedly retired in July.
Lewis was the Title IX director at Dickinson State University in North Dakota, but grew up in Wilmington. The New Hanover High School graduate is also a Title IX lawyer.
“He’s an expert in Title IX law and when we saw his resume, when we met with him, he’s just the type of candidate who jumped off the page and this is such an important hire for this community and I couldn’t be more thrilled with how it’s going,” said Title IX Committee and Board of Education Member Nelson Beaulieu at last month’s meeting.
WECT’s Alex Guarino will be covering this meeting and talking with Lewis later this afternoon and will have more later this evening.
