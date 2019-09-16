NHC commissioners approve resolution to explore hospital sale

It has been a huge source of angst for patients, employees, and medical professionals ever since the county announced the possibility of a sale on July 23. Hundreds of residents attended public meetings about the proposed sale over the summer, the vast majority voicing grave concern about a sale. On Monday, Wilmington Senator Harper Peterson sent a letter to the state Attorney General, questioning the legality of some of the county’s actions so far in regard to the proposed hospital sale, and requesting a “review of all actions, internal communications, outside contracts and contacts, and clandestine relationships by NHC and NHRMC relevant to this matter, prior to and after July 23....”