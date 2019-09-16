New Hanover deputies arrest trio on I-40 for transporting heroin, ecstasy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people suspected of transporting drugs from out of state to the Wilmington area were arrested Saturday, September 14.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested the trio during a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 419. Deputies located 1500 bags of heroin and 30 grams of MDMA ecstasy inside a 2010 Nissan Altima which was traveling east on I-40.
Detectives arrested James Vaughan, Nicole Williams, and Rachael Ermacor and charged them with numerous drug offenses including trafficking heroin and trafficking MDMA.
The arrests concluded a month-long investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s vice and narcotics unit.
