First Alert Forecast: Humberto staying away but will help deliver a cooler change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, Hurricane Humberto will team up with a northern high pressure system to circulate fresh northerly breezes into the Cape Fear Region. Middle and late week nights and mornings is when you will likely notice this cooler change the most: expect temperatures deep down into the 60s and even possibly 50s! Catch your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or, anytime, on your terms, grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App. And one last thing: Hurricane Humberto will be a swell and rip current generator for area beaches for most of the week ahead, so please use be extra cautious in the surf!