3 family members found dead after house fire

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three people were found Monday morning after a house fire in Buckingham County.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 6 a.m. in the 20300 block of James Anderson Highway.
“Once fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and make entry into the residence, the remains of three individuals were located inside,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Family members confirmed late Monday that a mother, father and a 10-year-old boy were found dead.
Their identities have not yet been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.