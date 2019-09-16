Electrical fire destroys Brunswick Co. garage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Billowing smoke and flames could be seen coming from a garage in Carolina Shores Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were called just after 5pm.
When they arrived, they found two men, Ken Womble and Kevin Monroe attempting to control the fire with a garden hose.
The Calabash Fire Department said in a statement, “the fire department wishes to thank two out of town firefighters, one from the Millers Ferry, NC, fire department, and the other from the Union, NC, fire department.... they rushed to the scene and were attempting to douse the flames with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.”
Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Carpenter determined the cause of the fire was electrical.
The garage is heavily damaged and the entire house has smoke and water damage.
Everyone made it outside safely.
