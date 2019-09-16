Boil advisory starts Tuesday for CFPUA customers in areas near Red Cross St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A boil advisory will go into effect Tuesday evening for about 100 Cape Fear Public Utility Authority customers.
CFPUA contractors are scheduled to replace broken water valves Tuesday near Red Cross Street.
As a precaution, CFPUA is issuing a boil advisory starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday for customers in the following area:
- 500, 600, 700 blocks of Red Cross Street
- 500, 600, 700 blocks of N. 7th Street
- 600, 700 blocks of Campbell Street
- 700 block of Hanover Street
- 500, 600, 700 blocks of North 8th Street
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
There is no need to boil water for showering or bathing.
