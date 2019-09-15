Young boy safely rescued from ocean at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A child is safe after people pulled him from the water Sunday near Sunset Beach’s pier.
A post from the Sunset Beach Fire Department says bystanders and beach patrol staff helped the boy to safety after he encountered rough water conditions.
Swimming is not advised this weekend, according to the fire department.
The National Weather Center says Sunday had a high rip current risk, and the surf was dangerous for all levels of swimmers.
The First Alert Weather team attributes the rip current risk to Tropical Storm Humberto. As of Sunday, the storm was slated to move away from the US as it gained strength.
