Stay or go? Many base evacuation decision on hurricane category alone

The impacts from Hurricane Florence included record river flooding destroying roads and damaging thousands of homes and businesses. Wind gusts over 100 mph were recorded in Wilmington, making it the second highest wind gust ever recorded exceeded only by Hurricane Helene’s 135 mph gust in 1958. Catastrophic flash flooding occurred where flooding had never been known to occur. To close out the marathon event that was Florence, multiple tornadoes spun up on the backside of the storm resulting in over a dozen confirmed across the Cape Fear Region.