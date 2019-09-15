Plans in place to improve Fort Fisher Aquarium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Aquarium at Fort Fisher has plans to expand its operation in the next three to five years.
The timeline on the renovations, however, largely hinges on the ability to raise funding, according to the aquarium.
Representatives Ted Davis and Pat McElraft sponsored a bill in the state house to appropriate state dollars for the expansion.
The bill says refreshing the facility would better help the aquarium educate people and further invest in the state’s $20 billion tourism economy. The document also says the aquarium is the most visited attraction in southeastern North Carolina and the most popular of the state’s three aquariums.
Every year, the aquarium hosts more than 25,000 students, reaches an additional 10,000 and attracts more than 120,000 to its educational programs, camps and field trips.
The building itself is over 40 years old and hasn’t been renovated since 2002. That renovation nearly doubled the size of the facility and added multiple new exhibits. The aquarium calls the public response to the last bout of renovations overwhelming; Since 2002’s improvements, more than 6.4 million people have visited.
As for the future renovations, plans have been made to improve the building’s actual structure, update displays, redesign classrooms, add a new otter habitat and a new large feature aquarium to display sand tiger sharks.
The cost comes in at around $20 million. The aquarium plans to raise $5 million through its capital campaign by the NC Aquarium Society and $5 million through admission money.
State funds are needed to cover the remaining $10 million. The cash would come from the general fund to the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of North Carolina Aquariums.
The bill requesting the funds was filed on March 26 and passed its first reading the next day. The bill currently sits in the committee on Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources.
