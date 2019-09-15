First Alert Forecast: sunshine and cooler temps for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you enjoyed your weekend and are ready to take on the work week! Luckily, it’s looking to be a beautiful one!
Rain chances remain low through the beginning of the week, ranging 20-30%. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with lows dropping into the lower 70s and upper 60s. A weak cold front will pass through toward the middle of the week , dropping temperatures into the lower 80s in the afternoon and low to mid 60s overnight.
We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. While the likelihood of Tropical Storm Humberto to make a direct impact on Southeastern North Carolina looks unlikely, indirect impacts, including large ocean swell and a high rip current risk for area beaches are forecast through the early week. The National Hurricane Center is keeping busy watching a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic, with high odds of development by the middle and end of the week. Meanwhile, another area of disorganized storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico finds itself on borrowed time as it moves northwest. September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!
Catch details on that and other weather factors in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App, so make sure to check back throughout the weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.