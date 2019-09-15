First Alert Forecast: sunshine and cooler temps for the week ahead

We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. While the likelihood of Tropical Storm Humberto to make a direct impact on Southeastern North Carolina looks unlikely, indirect impacts, including large ocean swell and a high rip current risk for area beaches are forecast through the early week. The National Hurricane Center is keeping busy watching a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic, with high odds of development by the middle and end of the week. Meanwhile, another area of disorganized storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico finds itself on borrowed time as it moves northwest. September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!