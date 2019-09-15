First Alert Forecast: splash & dash showers, cooler temperatures by week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A similar day, temperature-wise, awaits you for part of this new week. Breezes will come from the northeast, with afternoon temperatures growing to the middle and upper 80s, and lower 70s with some sparse upper 60s mixing in at night. Overall, less coverage of showers and storms are expected during the day today, as odds remain noticeable around 20%-30% through the early week. Changes begin to work in toward the middle and end of the week, as cooler air ushered in by a cold front, result in lower 80s during the day and middle and lows 60s at night.
We’re keeping close tabs on the tropics. While the likelihood of Tropical Storm Humberto to make a direct impact on Southeastern North Carolina looks unlikely, indirect impacts, including a high rip current risk for all area beaches is forecast through the early week. The National Hurricane Center is keeping busy watching a few tropical waves located in the central and eastern Atlantic, and an area of disorganized storms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. September is the statistically most active month of Atlantic Hurricane Season; thanks for making your First Alert Weather Team part of your day-to-day vigilance!
Catch details on that and other weather factors in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can catch a location-specific ten-day forecast anytime on your free WECT Weather App, so make sure to check back throughout the weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.