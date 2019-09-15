First Alert Forecast: splash & dash showers, cooler temperatures by week’s end

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A similar day, temperature-wise, awaits you for part of this new week. Breezes will come from the northeast, with afternoon temperatures growing to the middle and upper 80s, and lower 70s with some sparse upper 60s mixing in at night. Overall, less coverage of showers and storms are expected during the day today, as odds remain noticeable around 20%-30% through the early week. Changes begin to work in toward the middle and end of the week, as cooler air ushered in by a cold front, result in lower 80s during the day and middle and lows 60s at night.