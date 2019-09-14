Yard Sales September 14

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Coral Ridge Neighborhood

868 Bonaire Road, Wilmington - Bonaire Road is directly off Carolina Beach Road on the right heading towards Carolina Beach. |

Community yard sale. 30+ homes participating so please make sure you go thru the entire neighborhood cottage homes in the front & back, homes on pilings in the back. (Four streets thru out the neighborhood) Multiple families are participating; items differ from each house hold. Expect some great items clothing, household, holiday items, kids stuff, etc the list goes on). furniture, various kid items, tons of house hold items, accessories, hand bags. The list goes on and on.

Please note the following - NO parking in the numbered spots as they are assigned to home owners, & please do NOT block driveways thru out the neighborhood.

7 a.m. – 1 p.m 4829 Stillwell Road, Wilmington

Clothing, household items, sheets, comforter. Clothing, and tools

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Mt. Ararat A.M.E. Church Pavilion

7061 Market Street, Wilmington

Brunswick County

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

10050 Beach Drive, Calabash

Brunswick Senior Center of Calabash (indoors)

Sea Trail Garden Club Charity Yard Sale Benefit Brunswick County Charities

Household items, Golf, Jewelry, Personal items, Home Items for inside and out, Toys, Healthcare items, Exercise Equipment, Books, Furniture, and much more. No clothing. Plus: Bake Sale Cash, checks only.

8 a.m. - ?

172 Cemetery Road, Riegelwood

Furniture men’s shoes size 12 jeans up to size 42, other clothing, kitchen ware etc

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

195 Ash Road, Boiling Spring Lakes

Furniture, clothes, exercise equipment, miscellaneous household items

Pender County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

394 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead

Moving Sale: clothing, tools, yard pottery, garden tools, appliances, leaf blower, printer, household items. Something for everyone.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

586 Sloop Point Loop Road, Hampstead

Kiwanis Park - town wide yard sale

Many vendors with a large variety of items for sale

