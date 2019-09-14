Yard Sales September 14

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Coral Ridge Neighborhood
868 Bonaire Road, Wilmington - Bonaire Road is directly off Carolina Beach Road on the right heading towards Carolina Beach. |
Community yard sale. 30+ homes participating so please make sure you go thru the entire neighborhood cottage homes in the front & back, homes on pilings in the back. (Four streets thru out the neighborhood) Multiple families are participating; items differ from each house hold. Expect some great items clothing, household, holiday items, kids stuff, etc the list goes on). furniture, various kid items, tons of house hold items, accessories, hand bags. The list goes on and on.
Please note the following - NO parking in the numbered spots as they are assigned to home owners, & please do NOT block driveways thru out the neighborhood.
7 a.m. – 1 p.m 4829 Stillwell Road, Wilmington
Clothing, household items, sheets, comforter. Clothing, and tools
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mt. Ararat A.M.E. Church Pavilion
7061 Market Street, Wilmington
Brunswick County
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
10050 Beach Drive, Calabash
Brunswick Senior Center of Calabash (indoors)
Sea Trail Garden Club Charity Yard Sale Benefit Brunswick County Charities
Household items, Golf, Jewelry, Personal items, Home Items for inside and out, Toys, Healthcare items, Exercise Equipment, Books, Furniture, and much more. No clothing. Plus: Bake Sale Cash, checks only.
8 a.m. - ?
172 Cemetery Road, Riegelwood
Furniture men’s shoes size 12 jeans up to size 42, other clothing, kitchen ware etc
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
195 Ash Road, Boiling Spring Lakes
Furniture, clothes, exercise equipment, miscellaneous household items
Pender County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
394 Sloop Point Road, Hampstead
Moving Sale: clothing, tools, yard pottery, garden tools, appliances, leaf blower, printer, household items. Something for everyone.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
586 Sloop Point Loop Road, Hampstead
Kiwanis Park - town wide yard sale
Many vendors with a large variety of items for sale
