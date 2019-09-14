‘We have to try to find positives,’ says family recovering from Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Despite all the devastation from Hurricane Florence, one family forced to leave their home says you always have to look for the silver lining.
Erica and Scott Biggs’ front yard is a far cry from what it was a year ago. Flood waters from Florence saturated their home with up to 15 inches in some places.
The family of five had to move in with Erica’s mother who lives 45 minutes away while the house was completely gutted.
“We have to try to find positives in everything, but in a situation it might’ve been something small like ‘OK we got a color picked out for the wall’ or something," said Erica Biggs. "You have to find something positive or it will eat you alive.”
Today, the entire inside is all brand new. Biggs says they never would have been able to do it had it not been for the hurricane.
“When I first came back in the house I wasn’t thinking this is going to be good for us at the end the day. I was like 'this is terrible, I might as well move out and walk away and there’s nothing we can do about it. But at the end of the day, 11 months, it’s definitely way better than it ever was before,” said Biggs.
WECT is taking a look at families still recovering from Florence. The Biggs family talked with Frances Weller for a special series of reports we have coming up next week.
