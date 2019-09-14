Wake Forest beats North Carolina 24-18 in nonconference game

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Miami quarterback Jarren Williams (15) is pressured by North Carolina's Chazz Surratt (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C. The North Carolina-Wake Forest game will put brothers Sage and Chazz Surratt on opposite sides for the first time. Sage is a top receiver for the Demon Deacons, while Chazz has moved from quarterback to linebacker for the Tar Heels -- raising the odds that the two meet in a collision at some point Friday night. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File) (Source: Chris Seward)