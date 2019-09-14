UNCW volunteers spread through the Port City for Day of Service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence, there is still work to be done. Hurricane Dorian didn’t necessarily make that process any easier. This weekend, UNCW volunteers were working to return Wilmington to its former glory.
At 13 sites including DC Virgo Middle School, Cape Fear River Walk and Global Connections, students are painting, cleaning up and restoring all they can to breathe life back into a city that has already made so much progress.
“It feels great to come out here and make what was destroyed last year beautiful again, and that just gives me a lot of hope," said Brooke Sullivan, a UNCW student. "Especially seeing everyone come out and help, it gives me hope in humanity.”
Sullivan believes there doesn’t need to be a huge gesture for good to be done. Piece by piece, the small things become meaningful.
“I think doing the smallest things makes a person’s day or life better, and I think by coming and doing stuff like this we can better the lives of people," said the UNCW freshman.
Volunteers say acts like this show the resilience of the community and drives home how a few people coming together makes a big difference.
