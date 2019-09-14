UNCW men’s basketball gets good news from NCAA

During his senior year of high school in 2016-17, Okauru powered Brewster to a 33-0 record and a national title. He was rated as the No. 260 overall player in the country in the 2017 recruiting class by 247Composite, an industry-generated recruiting ranking. He was also tabbed the No. 54 point guard in the country and the No. 8 overall ranked player in the state of North Carolina.